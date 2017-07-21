11 places you can fly to for under $500 during the August long weekend

If you’re hoping to squeeze in a mini vacation before the end of summer, there’s still time to book an affordable flight for the long weekend in early August. Flight comparison website Cheapflights.ca has compiled a list of destinations with roundtrip airfares that can accommodate a tighter budget.

Here are 11 cities you can fly to for less than $500 (from least to most expensive):

New York City, New York – $301 from Toronto San Diego, California – $306 from Victoria Las Vegas, Nevada – $347 from Victoria Calgary, Alberta – $379 from Vancouver San Francisco, California – $385 from Vancouver Winnipeg, Manitoba – $393 from Thunder Bay Edmonton, Alberta – $400 from Vancouver Montreal, Quebec - $429 from Thunder Bay Miami, Florida – $449 from Toronto Orlando, Florida, U.S. – $466 from Toronto Fort Lauderdale, Florida – $485 from Vancouver

Data courtesy of Cheapflights.ca. These are sample airfares as of July 18 priced in Canadian dollars for roundtrip flights departing August 3 and returning August 7. Taxes and core fees included.