If you’re hoping to squeeze in a mini vacation before the end of summer, there’s still time to book an affordable flight for the long weekend in early August. Flight comparison website Cheapflights.ca has compiled a list of destinations with roundtrip airfares that can accommodate a tighter budget.

Here are 11 cities you can fly to for less than $500 (from least to most expensive):

  1. New York City, New York – $301 from Toronto
  2. San Diego, California – $306 from Victoria
  3. Las Vegas, Nevada – $347 from Victoria
  4. Calgary, Alberta – $379 from Vancouver
  5. San Francisco, California – $385 from Vancouver
  6. Winnipeg, Manitoba – $393 from Thunder Bay
  7. Edmonton, Alberta – $400 from Vancouver
  8. Montreal, Quebec - $429 from Thunder Bay
  9. Miami, Florida – $449 from Toronto
  10. Orlando, Florida, U.S. – $466 from Toronto
  11. Fort Lauderdale, Florida – $485 from Vancouver

Data courtesy of Cheapflights.ca. These are sample airfares as of July 18 priced in Canadian dollars for roundtrip flights departing August 3 and returning August 7. Taxes and core fees included.