Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed el Khadir have been arrested in conjunction with a mosque shooting that left six dead and five critically injured in Quebec City, according to multiple media reports.

However, Quebec police have said only one of the two arrested men is now considered a suspect.

The bloody massacre on Sunday at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City's Ste-Foy neighbourhood, which Police told a news conference this morning killed six between the ages of 39 and 60, prompted heartfelt responses from Canadian leaders.

"To the more than 1 million Canadians who profess the Muslim faith, I want to say directly: we are with you; 36 million hearts are breaking with yours," Justib Trudeau said Monday in The House of Commons.

"Last night's horrible crime against the Muslim community was an act of terror committed against Canada and against all Canadians. We will grieve with you, we will defend you, we will love you and we will stand with you."

Police survey the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday January 29, 2017.

At least 14 other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the Centre Hospitalier Universite Laval.

Police had two suspects in custody Sunday night -- one was arrested not far from the mosque while another was arrested just east of Quebec City's downtown core.

Police said today it is too early to specify what charges will be laid.

RCMP did not want to give the ethnic origin of the two accused but said they were not previously known to authorities.

Please read my statement on tonight’s terrorist attack in Quebec City: https://t.co/58NRcOAUmB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have called the shooting a "terrorist attack."

Trudeau received a call from U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, who expressed his condolences and offered assistance, Trudeau's Press Secretary confirmed.

The mosque targeted in the attack issued a statement of thanks on its Facebook page late Sunday for the many messages of compassion being sent its way.

It has been the subject of threats in the past. Last summer, a gift-wrapped pig's head was placed at the entrance to the building.

Vigils are expected to be held in Montreal and Quebec City today.

A number of Canadian Muslim groups have expressed shock and anger at the attack.

"Quebec Muslims are frightened right now," said Haroun Bouazzi, president of AMAL-Quebec, a Muslim human-rights group based on Montreal. "We are urgently waiting for answers as to how and why such a tragedy could occur."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on law enforcement agencies around the country to increase security around mosques and Islamic centres.

"We are horrified by this despicable act of violence," the council's executive director Ihsaan Gardee said in a statement. "This act of wanton murder must be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Gardee added that the council was "heartened" by the support expressed for the Muslim community by other Canadians.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama also spoke out against the attack.

"We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in a mosque in Quebec City and we pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded," said national president Lal Khan Malik. "We are taking steps to ensure that all members of the community feel secure and safe."

The mosque shooting has also drawn international outrage.

French President Francois Hollande has condemned what he called an "odious attack" while a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls the shooting "despicable."

- With files from CTV News, The Associated Press and BNN.ca

