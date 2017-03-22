LONDON -- The head of counterterrorism at London's Metropolitan Police says four people have died in the terror incident in London, including an attacker and a police officer.

Mark Rowley says some 20 people have been wounded and parliament was locked down.

A search is underway to make certain no other attackers are in the area -- though police believe there was only one attacker.

Rowley said the dead policeman was one of the armed officers who guard parliament.

The other victims were on Westminster Bridge.

Rowley says "We are satisfied at this stage that it looks like there was only one attacker. But it would be foolish to be overconfident early on."

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. was ready to assist in any way.

"The safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas is one of our highest priorities. Our embassy in London is monitoring the situation closely," he added.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today's attack in London - Canada stands with you. — Bill Morneau (@Bill_Morneau) March 22, 2017

Our thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack in London & their families. Canadians remain united with the people of the UK. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2017

My thoughts with the families of those injured & killed. Those seeking to attack our democracy with these barbarous methods will never win. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 22, 2017