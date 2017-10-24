Shares of Hudson's Bay jumped Tuesday after the company announced the sale of its Lord & Taylor flagship building to a workspace company called WeWork.

Here’s eight basic facts to know about the U.S.-based company:

  • Founded in 2010 in New York City
  •  Adam Neumann is the company’s co-founder and CEO
  • Current valuation is about US$20B
  • Has about 10 million square-feet of space and 150,000 workstations
  • It takes out long-term leases in buildings and makes money by inking short-term leases with individuals or companies.
  • The company confirmed a US$4.4 billion investment from SoftBank in August, 2017  
  • WeWork has 237 office locations in 55 cities, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver
  • The company recently branched out into fitness with its first gym and wellness facility in New York 