Sears Canada said on Tuesday it will be applying to the Ontario Superior Court for approval to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets, marking an unceremonious end for a former industry icon.

The court is expected to hear the motion on Friday, and Sears is aiming to begin liquidation sales no earlier than Oct. 19, pending court approval.

The decision to liquidate comes almost four months after the embattled retailer filed for creditor protection. Since then, it has closed dozens of stores and failed in its attempt to strike a deal with a bidder who would have been willing to keep the lights on.

A former Sears Canada CEO called it a “sad day” for the company in an interview with BNN shortly after the news was announced.

"They have been burning the furniture for a decade and eventually there is no house left," Mark Cohen told BNN. "This is a very sad day but certainly predictable in light of the company’s extended lack of performance."

Cohen added that liquidation will have a ripple effect, even if the strategy is unsurprising.

"This will have collateral damage in the vendor community, I’m sure," he said. "Although, I must say there can't possibly be any vendors to Sears Canada who can be surprised by this news."

Cohen stopped short of declaring this the death of the department store in Canada, but did say that the format needs an overhaul.

"I don’t think the department store genre necessarily is dead but the manner in which it has been handled in the last several decades is certainly at issue," he told BNN.