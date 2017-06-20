{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Adobe revenue up on Creative Cloud subscription increase, shares surge

    Laharee Chatterjee and Pushkala A, Reuters

    Adobe

    Adobe

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the company benefited from more customers subscribing to its Creative Cloud package, which includes the popular photo-editing software Photoshop.

    The company's shares were up 3.5 per cent at US$145.80 in after-market trading on Tuesday. If the gains hold, the stock is set to open at a record high on Wednesday.

    Revenue in Adobe's digital media business, its largest by revenue, rose to US$1.21 billion in the second quarter from US$943 million, beating analysts' estimate of US$1.17 billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

    The digital media segment includes the Creative Cloud business, which also consists of web video building application Flash.

    The San Jose, California-based company has been benefiting from a shift to cloud-based subscription services, which have a more predictable revenue stream as opposed to revenue earned through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

    Subscription revenue rose nearly 37 per cent to US$1.48 billion in the three months ended June 2.

    Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue has been on a steady uptick, exiting the latest quarter at US$4.56 billion. Analysts had estimated revenue of US$4.54 billion, according to FactSet.

    Adobe forecast third-quarter adjusted profit of US$1.00 per share and revenue of US$1.82 billion, above analysts' average estimate for a profit of 97 cents US and revenue of US$1.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Adobe's net income rose to US$374.4 million, or 75 cents US per share, in the second quarter, from US$244.1 million, or 48 cents US per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned US$1.02 per share.

    Revenue jumped 26.7 per cent to US$1.77 billion.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 95 cents US per share and revenue of US$1.73 billion.

    Up to Tuesday's close, the company's shares had risen about 53 per cent this year. 