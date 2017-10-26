Aecon agrees to $1.2B takeover by Chinese construction giant

Aecon to be acquired by Chinese construction giant in $1.2B all-cash deal

Aecon Group (ARE.TO) has agreed to be taken out by China’s CCCC International Holding (CCCI) in a $1.2-billion all-cash deal, putting one of Canada’s engineering giants in foreign hands.

Under the terms of the deal, Aecon shareholders will receive $20.37 per share — a 23-per-cent premium to Wednesday’s closing price.

In a release, Aecon Group touted the benefits of scale it gains by being swallowed up by its China-based buyer.

“This transaction creates significant and immediate value for Aecon shareholders, strengthens our competitive position in Canada and abroad with enhanced capabilities and financial resources, and provides expanded opportunities for our people," John Beck, President and CEO of Aecon Group said in the release.

The proposed acquisition will fall under regulatory scrutiny, as its enterprise value exceeds the review threshold of $1 billion set out in the Investment Canada Act. CCCI said Aecon will continue to be headquartered in Canada, and it will not be rebranded.

CCCI is the overseas investment division of China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC).