    3h ago

    Aecon agrees to $1.4B takeover by Chinese firm; shares surge

    Ian Vandaelle, Chase Producer, BNN

    Aecon to be acquired by Chinese construction giant in $1.2B all-cash deal

    Aecon Group (ARE.TO) has agreed to be taken out by China’s CCCC International Holding (CCCI) in a $1.4-billion all-cash deal, putting one of Canada’s engineering giants in foreign hands.

    Under the terms of the deal, Aecon shareholders will receive $20.37 per share — a 23-per-cent premium to Wednesday’s closing price.

    In a release, Aecon Group touted the benefits of scale it gains by being swallowed up by its China-based buyer.  

    “This transaction creates significant and immediate value for Aecon shareholders, strengthens our competitive position in Canada and abroad with enhanced capabilities and financial resources, and provides expanded opportunities for our people," John Beck, President and CEO of Aecon Group said in the release.

    The proposed acquisition will fall under regulatory scrutiny, as its enterprise value exceeds the review threshold of $1 billion set out in the Investment Canada Act.

    “Even though we have seen a hiatus from Chinese entities buying commodity assets in Canada, we do not envision any hurdles to the deal completion,” wrote National Bank Analyst Maxim Sytchev in a report to clients.

    “This is an excellent outcome for Aecon shareholders because we don’t believe there is another entity now willing to pay this type of price,” he added.

    CCCI, the overseas investment division of China Communications Construction Company Limited, said Aecon will continue to be headquartered in Canada, and it will not be rebranded.

     

    Embedded Image

     

    Here's a look at some of Aecon's recent projects: 

     

    Embedded Image

    The John Hart Generating Station in Campbell River, B.C. Aecon’s JV is constructing the new water intake, tunnel and water bypass facility, and a new underground generating station. (Courtesy of aecon.com)
    Embedded Image

    Aecon is an equal partner in the $5.3-billion Crosslinx consortium to develop the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in Toronto. (Courtesy of aecon.com) 
    Embedded Image

    Aecon is converting the Regina lagoon treatment plant into a new sophisticated biological nutrient removal treatment facility. (Courtesy of aecon.com)
    Embedded Image

    Aecon is involved in one of the first Light Rail Transit projects for the Waterloo Region in Ontario (Courtesy of aecon.com
    Embedded Image

    The Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment project (Courtesy of aecon.com) 