    59m ago

    Aecon shares surge as company explores sale

    Reuters

    Construction

    A cement footing is set to be placed in the river at the construction site of the new Champlain Bridge Friday, July 8, 2016 in Montreal. , The Canadian Press

    Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO) said on Friday it had engaged two financial advisers to explore a potential sale of the company, sending its shares up as much as 26.7 per cent.

    The company said it was working with BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities, but added that there was no guarantee the process would result in any transaction or agreement.

    "It is fair to say that we don't believe that a Canadian entity would be a likely bidder for ARE," said Maxim Sytchev, analyst with NBC Financial Markets.

    The company had a market capitalization of about $842 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    Aecon's shares recorded their biggest intra-day percentage gain in more than 13 years after the stock hit a high of $18.17.