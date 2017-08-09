Agrium profit falls as demand wanes for phosphate, nitrogen

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) reported a 1.2-per-cent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand for phosphate and nitrogen.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to US$558 million, or US$4.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$565 million, or US$4.08 per share, a year earlier.

Agrium, which is merging with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO), said revenue fell marginally to US$6.32 billion from US$6.42 billion.