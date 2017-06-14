{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • WATCH LIVE

      JANET YELLEN DISCUSSES FEDERAL RESERVE RATE DECISION

    • YELLEN:

      U.S. GDP GROWTH FORECAST IS 2.2% THIS YEAR, EDGES DOWN TO 1.9% IN 2019

    • YELLEN:

      FED CREDIBILITY HAS NOT BEEN IMPAIRED

    • YELLEN:

      I FULLY INTEND TO SERVE OUT MY TERM AS FED CHAIR

    • YELLEN:

      BUSINESS, HOUSEHOLD SENTIMENT REMAIN STRONG

    • YELLEN:

      WANT TO AVOID RISK OF HAVING TO HIKE RATES RAPIDLY

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    Aimia suspends all payouts amid Air Canada fallout, stock drops

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Aimia suspends all dividends, three directors resign from board

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Aimia (AIM.TO) is suspending all dividend payments amid fallout from Air Canada’s decision to branch out on its own.

    The loyalty plan operator announced on Wednesday it’s halting payouts because it wouldn’t pass a capital impairment test required under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Aimia attributed that in part to its eroding market valuation since Air Canada announced on May 11 that it will launch its own loyalty program in 2020.

    The company's shares tumbled as much as 17 per cent shortly after the opening bell on Wednesday. As of 11:30 a.m. ET the company's shares were down 0.28, or 14.81 per cent at $1.61. 

    McCreath: Departing Aimia directors' pay 'staggering'

    Morning Call: BNN Commentator Andrew McCreath discusses signs the Chinese government is trying to curb credit growth. He also offers his take on loyalty plan operator Aimia suspending all dividends.

    "[Aimia] currently has the requisite liquidity to pay these dividends, however the statutory capital impairment test legally prohibits us from doing so," said Aimia Chairman Robert Brown in a statement. "Our business continues to perform well and generate strong free cash flow."

    Aimia has lost 76.6 per cent of its value since Air Canada announced its non-renewal plan on May 11, as of the close of trading on Tuesday.

    Chief Executive Officer David Johnston added Aimia is “making progress” on a plan to cut costs by $70 million and is engaged in discussions with various parties for potential partnerships after 2020. 

    Aimia also announced on Wednesday that three of its directors – Joanne Ferstman, Alan Rossy and Beth Horowitz – are resigning from the company’s board of directors. 