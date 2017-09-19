Air Canada is taking another step in its plan to launch its own loyalty program in 2020.

The company said on Tuesday it’s launching a Request for Proposals from “key” financial institutions that are interested in partnering on a co-branded credit card.

“I think it’s an attractive program,” said JC Clark CEO Colin Stewart in an interview with BNN. “Air Canada is obviously a dominate airline here, and I think probably all the financial institutions will look at potentially putting in a bid to get involved with them.”

In early May, Air Canada announced it would establish its own rewards program when its agreement with Aimia, the operator of Aeroplan, expires.

More to come