Air Canada profit more than doubles on tax gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

MONTREAL -- Air Canada earned $1.79 billion in its latest quarter, boosted by a one-time $793-million tax recovery.

The airline (AC.TO) says the profit amounted to $6.44 per diluted share compared with a profit of $768 million or $2.74 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned $950 million or $3.43 per diluted share in the quarter, up from $821 million or $2.93 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 totalled $4.88 billion, up from $4.45 billion.

The increase in revenue came as the airline increased capacity and carried more passengers compared with a year ago.

Passenger traffic was up 8.8 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, while passenger revenue per available seat mile increased 0.4 per cent.