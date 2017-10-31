Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu says this country has found itself in a unique moment in time.

“Based on what’s going on in the United States, based on what’s going on in the U.K. with Brexit, based on what’s going on in the EU, Canada is in a very good place -- a place of stability,” said Rovinescu in an upcoming interview on BNN’s Weekly with Andrew McCreath.

Rovinescu, who has been Air Canada’s CEO since 2009 and is credited with turning the airline’s fortunes around, says with uncertainty clouding the global economy, Canada could be well-positioned to gain a better footing on the global stage.

“I think that there is just a general sense in the world that we’re not as clear as we need to be with where we are going; but Canada is in a great place, and I’m super optimistic as to where we go from here,” he said.

But he also believes government support is key.

“I think that it’s important for the government to actually embrace in a way that perhaps it has not had the opportunity to or has not had the foresight to do just yet, embrace business in a more meaningful way,” he said.

For Rovinescu, that means improving Canadian taxation and creating a better regulatory structure that helps foster economic growth.

Although he may be a critic of Ottawa’s upcoming tax reforms, Rovinescu does believe Ottawa took the right approach in supporting Bombardier as the airline struggled financially.

Air Canada signed a firm order last year to purchase 45 CSeries jets, and has options to buy 30 additional planes.

Rovinescu has been a staunch supporter of the CSeries and believes not only can the aircraft be a global game changer, but it also helps to showcase Canada’s innovative prowess.

“This is something we should for sure be proud of as Canadians,” said Rovinescu.

“[Bombardier] built that airplane here with new technology; but, more importantly, as an airline executive I like the innovation. I like to have somebody who challenges the status quo. I like somebody who shakes up the other two competitors to make them better.”

