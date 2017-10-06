{{ currentBoardShortName }}
Markets
    5h ago

    Airbus CEO warns 'significant penalties' could come from corruption probes

    Tim Hepher, Reuters

    Airbus CEO Tom Enders

    Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders speaks during a news conference on the aerospace group's annual results, in London, Britain, Feb. 24, 2016 , Reuters/Hannah McKay

    PARIS — Airbus (AIRBUS.SE) Chief Executive Tom Enders has warned staff of "turbulent and confusing times" amid French and U.K. anti-bribery and corruption investigations and urged them to support the aerospace group's top management and the board.

    In a letter to 130,000 staff on Friday, Enders defended the decision to report anomalies to U.K. authorities, which had triggered the probes, and said he and general counsel John Harrison had the board's backing to see the process through.

    The investigations could however lead to "significant penalties" against the group, he said, according to a text of the letter obtained by Reuters.

    Airbus declined to comment.