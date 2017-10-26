{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  BNN
    Alberta Energy regulator green lights Suncor's plan for managing tailings ponds

    FILE PHOTO - A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park

    CALGARY -- Alberta's energy regulator has approved an oil sands giant's plan to manage its vast tailings ponds.

    The regulator released its decision on Suncor Energy's (SU.TO) Millennium mine today.

    The approval contains concerns about the length of time the company will take to remediate the ponds.

    The regulator has added research, monitoring and reporting requirements to ensure efforts go ahead on schedule.

    One clean energy group is already criticizing the approval.

    The Pembina Institute calls Suncor's plan unambitious and vague in explaining how the site will be returned to the landscape.

    The regulator made the decision after rejecting an earlier proposal from the company on how it would manage its tailings ponds.