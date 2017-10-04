CALGARY - Alberta is proposing that 18 be the minimum age to use cannabis when new laws liberalizing marijuana use kick in next summer.

But the province hasn't yet decided on whether to sell cannabis through government-run stores or through private operators.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley announced the proposed rules today in Calgary.

Albertans have just over three weeks to give feedback, and legislation will be introduced in the months ahead.

The government plans to directly manage the wholesale distribution of cannabis.

The province says the plan is not to sell cannabis in the same store that handles liquor, tobacco or pharmaceutical drugs.

The minimum age of 18 was set to align with Alberta's age restriction on alcohol and tobacco use.

Ontario has already rolled out its plans, including a minimum age of 19 and selling cannabis through government outlets.

