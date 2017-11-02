{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Alibaba revenue climbs on growth in core e-commerce business

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) said on Thursday its quarterly revenue climbed 61 per cent, beating analysts' estimates, helped by growth in its core e-commerce business.

    The firm, headed by billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma, posted 55.12 billion yuan (US$8.34 billion) in revenue for the July-September quarter, above a 52.2 billion yuan forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.

    Net income more than doubled from a year ago to 17.41 billion yuan, growing at a faster clip than the previous two quarters.

    The second quarter is often slower for Alibaba as it prepares for the annual blockbuster Singles' Day event on Nov. 11, a sales bonanza that shifts more goods than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales days in the United States combined.

    Alibaba said revenue from its core e-commerce business hit 46.46 billion yuan, representing a 63-per-cent rise from the same quarter a year earlier.