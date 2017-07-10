{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Alimentation Couche-Tard buying U.S. convenience store Holiday

    The Canadian Press

    Couche-Tard

    Couche-Tard , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    LAVAL, QUEBEC -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATDb.TO) says it has signed an agreement to buy Upper Midwest U.S. convenience store player Holiday.

    The transaction will see Quebec-headquartered Couche-Tard acquire 374 stores operated by Holiday and 148 franchisees.

    Minnesota-based Holiday has stores in 10 states, including six new to Couche-Tard.

    Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch says the deal will give the convenience-store operator a particularly strong position in the Greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, with a population of 3.5 million.

    The company says details of the purchase price for the transaction could not be disclosed at this time.

    Couche-Tard's Canadian banners include Mac's, but it's switching to Circle K as its global brand everywhere but Quebec, where Couche-Tard will remain the company's main banner.