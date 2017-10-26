The chairman of Google's parent company says Canada is smart to quadruple down on artificial intelligence.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) chairman Eric Schmidt calls out Canada specifically in a tweetstorm and lauds its efforts in AI among government, universities, large companies and startups.

AI arms race: How artificial intelligence is changing industries In the final segment of our four-part series, BNN speaks with Jordan Jacobs of Layer 6 AI, Scotiabank's Dubie Cunningham, and former Twitter Canada head Rory Capern about why adopting artificial intelligence is the way forward for all of corporate Canada.

The former Google CEO's social media comments come weeks after Ottawa released its short list of nine superclusters, as part of its strategy to bring together academia and industry to spur innovation in various areas including AI.

It also comes one week after one of Google's sister companies announced it would help build a high-tech neighbourhood on the Toronto Waterfront.

Click here for more in-depth AI coverage from BNN.

Alphabet-owned Sidewalk Labs won the competition to partner with Waterfront Toronto to develop the project as part of the Quayside neighbourhood.

Schmidt says he will be speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next week at its annual Go North technology conference in Toronto.

Here's Schmidt's full Twitter thread:

When done well, this has paved the way for successes in computers, weather, space, the Internet. What’s next? Artificial intelligence. 2/8 — Eric Schmidt (@ericschmidt) October 26, 2017

Canada is smart to “quadruple down” on AI with 1) gov’t, 2) universities, 3) large co’s, 4) startups https://t.co/TvrY9tITEI 4/8 — Eric Schmidt (@ericschmidt) October 26, 2017