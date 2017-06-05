{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jun 5, 2017

    Alphabet shares break the US$1,000 barrier, days after Amazon

    NEW YORK -- Alphabet's stock is surpassing the US$1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon reached the same milestone.

    The parent company of Google (GOOGL.O), along with the online retail juggernaut Amazon (AMZN.O), are part of a small group of stocks belonging to companies that have shunned stock splits. Those splits make the stock more affordable and generate brokerage fees. But companies like Amazon and Alphabet have chosen to reward its long-term investors.

    Shares of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View, California, gained US$6.05 to US$1,002.17 in early trading Monday.

    More to come.