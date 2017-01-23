AltaGas to jointly build natgas processing plant

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would jointly build a natural gas processing plant and a natural gas liquids separation train with a privately held producer in the Montney shale play in western Canada.

    AltaGas said on Monday that while the deep-cut processing facility will be jointly owned, the NGL separation train and a rail terminal will be fully owned by AltaGas.

    The plant is expected to cost $100 million-$110 million, while the separation train and rail terminal are expected to cost about US$60 million-US$70 million.