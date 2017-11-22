Amanda Lang is returning to BNN.

It's a home coming for the award-winning journalist, who helped launch BNN predecessor network ROBTv in 1999 after getting her start in journalism at The Globe and Mail and The National Post.

In addition to her work at ROBTv and BNN, Lang has also served as senior business correspondent at CBC and most recently she was an anchor with Bloomberg Television Canada.

“I’m extremely excited to return home to BNN, where I originally began my career in Canadian broadcasting,” she said in a press release.

Lang rejoins BNN in January, and will also report for other Bell Media properties including CTV News and iHeartRadio.