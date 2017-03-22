{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    7m ago

    Amaya posts fourth-quarter profit as costs drop

    John Benny , Reuters

    Amaya

    Amaya,

    Amaya Inc (AYA.TO), the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with loss a year-ago loss, as it added more customers and cut costs.

    The company's net income from continuing operations was about $45 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss of $15.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Amaya's revenue rose nearly 6 percent to $310.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

    More coming 