Amaya posts fourth-quarter profit as costs drop
Amaya Inc (AYA.TO), the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with loss a year-ago loss, as it added more customers and cut costs.
The company's net income from continuing operations was about $45 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss of $15.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Amaya's revenue rose nearly 6 percent to $310.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
