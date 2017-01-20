{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Amaya raises profit expectations after strong fourth quarter

    Canada's Amaya Inc (AYA.TO) raised its 2016 adjusted profit forecast, citing better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, helped by its casino games and a successful relaunch in Portugal.

    The gambling website operator now expects 2016 adjusted profit of US$364 million-$374 million, higher than its previous forecast of between US$344 million and US$354 million.

    Amaya, which owns gambling websites PokerStars and Full Tilt, also raised its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast to a range of US$1.87-$1.92 per share from US$1.78-$1.83.

    The company said it expects revenue of US$1.15 billion to US$1.16 billion for 2016, as compared with its previous forecast of US$1.14 billion to US$1.16 billion.

    "We anticipate that 2016 will be a record year of revenues for Amaya," said CEO Rafi Ashkenazi in a statement.

    Amaya also said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sebag would retire later this year once his successor is identified and appointed.