    3h ago

    Amazon announces launch of Alexa in Canada

    Nicole Gibillini, BNN.ca Staff

    an Amazon Alexa device is switched on for a demonstration of its use in a ballpark suite

    an Amazon Alexa device is switched on for a demonstration of its use in a ballpark suite before a Seattle Mariners baseball game in Seattle. , The Canadian Press

    Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based, voice-activated digital assistant, is now available in Canada.

    The launch was announced Wednesday and extends to Alexa-powered Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot – all voice-controlled speakers – which are already available in the U.S., U.K., and Germany.

    "Tens of millions of customers are already using Alexa, and today we're excited to bring her to Canada with an experience designed from the ground up for our Canadian customers," Tom Taylor, Amazon Alexa’s senior vice president, said in a release.

    "The combination of Alexa and Echo provides customers with hands-free access to music, weather, news, information, and more — just ask."

    The Canadian version of Alexa features a voice with a Canadian accent, local knowledge and more than 10,000 “skills,” or information, from a number of companies such as Air Canada, TD Bank, Bank of Montreal, Telus, and Bell Media brands — including BNN, CTV News and TSN.

    Alexa is now available to pre-order at "special introductory pricing," with the Echo starting at $99.99, the Echo Dot at $49.99, and the Echo Plus at $169.99. The products will begin shipping Dec. 5. 