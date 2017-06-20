Amazon Canada to hire additional 200 workers at Toronto office

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO -- Technology giant Amazon Canada announced Tuesday that it will hire an additional 200 workers at its downtown Toronto office.

The new positions will include software developers, engineers and programmers.

The office already employs 600 workers.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and a number of Amazon officials were on hand for the announcement.

