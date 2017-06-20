{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Amazon Canada to hire additional 200 workers at Toronto office

    The Canadian Press

    FILE PHOTO: A zoomed illustration image of a man looking at a computer monitor showing the logo of Amazon is seen in Vienna

    TORONTO -- Technology giant Amazon Canada announced Tuesday that it will hire an additional 200 workers at its downtown Toronto office.

    The new positions will include software developers, engineers and programmers.

    The office already employs 600 workers.

    Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and a number of Amazon officials were on hand for the announcement.
     