Amazon plows ahead with high sales, spending as quarterly profit plunges

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday reported a jump in retail sales along with a profit slump, as its rapid, costly expansion into new shopping categories and countries showed no sign of slowing.

The world's largest online retailer posted second-quarter revenue of US$38 billion, up 25 per cent from a year earlier. The breakneck growth stood in contrast to the fate of many brick-and-mortar rivals, who have struggled to find their footing as more people shop online.

Yet Seattle-based Amazon posted a 77-per-cent drop in quarterly income, and even said it could lose up to US$400 million in operating profit during the current quarter. Beyond reflecting retail's notoriously thin margins, the forecast signalled Amazon would invest heavily to maintain its dominance.

Shares — up nearly 40 per cent this year — fell 3.2 per cent to US$1,012.68 in after-hours trading. The company had earned 40 cents US per share instead of US$1.42 as analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Q3 is generally a high investment period," Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said on a call with reporters, citing spending on fulfillment and hiring to prepare the company for the Christmas holiday rush. He added, "Our video content spend will continue to grow, both sequentially and quarter over quarter."

Indeed, investing in faster shipping and video has become a refrain of sorts for the company. While some expected Amazon's spending in these areas — stepped up since last year — to ease, the company is plowing ahead to reinforce its fast-shipping club Prime.

Olsavsky said video content included with Prime membership has helped Amazon retain subscribers and persuade those on a free trial to sign up for US$99 per year in the United States. A cornerstone of the company's strategy, Prime encourages shoppers to buy more goods, more often from Amazon.

Subscription sales including Prime fees rose 51 per cent in the second quarter to US$2.2 billion. Cowen & Co analysts have estimated that more than 50 per cent of U.S. households will have Prime membership by the end of 2017.

"The fact that they are investing on so many fronts right now just speaks to the opportunity that they have before them," said Edward Jones analyst Josh Olson. "We are giving them the benefit of doubt here because they have executed so well historically."

NEW FRONTIERS AND COSTS

Shares of Amazon had touched a record high of US$1,083.31 earlier on Thursday, helping Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos briefly unseat fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates to become the world's richest person, according to Forbes. His wealth has followed the meteoric rise of Amazon's stock.

From its origins as an online bookseller, Amazon has jumped into areas that historically had barriers to e-commerce, from apparel to appliances. The specter of Amazon's disruption now hangs over a dizzying array of industries.

Grocery is the latest to feel the threat. The company said last month it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for US$13.7 billion, pending regulatory approval.