Amazon posts big earnings miss as profit slumps

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) reported on Thursday a 77-per-cent slump in quarterly income and forecast a potential operating loss in the current quarter, as the company invests heavily in video content and in fast-growing economies such as India.

The company's shares, already up nearly 41 per cent this year, were down three per cent at US$1,014.75 in after-hours trading.

The world's largest online retailer forecast an operating income of US$300 million to a loss of US$400 million for the current quarter. Analysts had expected operating income in the third quarter of US$931 million, according to FactSet StreetAccount.

The news appeared to be an old refrain on Wall Street: While Amazon consistently posts blockbuster sales growth, its profit has often not kept pace due to thin retail margins and high investment to expand the company's already vast reach in the U.S. economy.

From its origins as an online bookseller, Amazon has jumped into areas that historically had barriers to e-commerce, from apparel to appliances. The specter of Amazon's disruption now hangs over a dizzying array of industries.

Yet this has come at a cost. Amazon said operating expenses rose 28.2 per cent to US$37.33 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

"Every category of operating expense was up," said Michael Pachter, analyst at Wedbush Securities, citing higher marketing, content and fulfillment costs.

Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said on a call with reporters, "Our video content spend will continue to grow, both sequentially and quarter over quarter," adding that this would help encourage shoppers to sign up for Amazon's shopping club Prime.

The club, which offers fast shipping and video streaming for US$99 per year in the United States, encourages shoppers to buy more goods, more often.

Olsavsky declined to discuss detail of the company's strategy for upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, which Amazon said last month it planned to buy for US$13.7 billion.

However, he said, "We really think it will be a big boost for us as we expand our grocery and consumables offering."

Amazon said net income fell to US$197 million, or 40 cents US per share, from US$857 million, or US$1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 24.8 per cent to US$37.96 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.42 per share and revenue of US$37.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.