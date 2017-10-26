Amazon to open Calgary fulfilment centre

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

SEATTLE -- Amazon.com Inc. says its first fulfillment centre in Alberta will add 750 full-time jobs to its Canadian workforce.

The employees will pick, pack, and ship items ordered from the Seattle-based e-commerce giant.

The Calgary-area facility is Amazon's seventh fulfillment centre in Canada.

"We are excited to continue our growth in Canada and especially in the greater Calgary community where we've already received great community support," Amazon’s director of Operations in Canada, Glenn Sommerville said in a statement.

"Our ability to create more than 750 good-paying jobs with great benefits is the result of our dedicated workforce across the country who continue to raise the bar on operational excellence and customer obsession."

The company already employs more than 2,000 people at its centres in Ontario and British Columbia.

Including its corporate offices, development centres and other facilities, Amazon employs 4,400 people in Canada.

Calgary is one of the cities looking to host Amazon's second headquarters. Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Halifax are among the others.

- with files from BNN.ca