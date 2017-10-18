{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    American Express profit rises on loan growth

    Pallavi Dewan and Nikhil Subba, Reuters

    Credit card issuer American Express Co (AXP.N) reported about a 19-per-cent jump in quarterly profit as higher billings and loan growth helped offset a jump in costs.

    Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to US$1.36 billion, or US$1.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.14 billion, or US$1.20 per share, a year earlier.

    Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose nine per cent to US$8.44 billion.

