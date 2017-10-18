American Express profit rises on loan growth

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Credit card issuer American Express Co (AXP.N) reported about a 19-per-cent jump in quarterly profit as higher billings and loan growth helped offset a jump in costs.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to US$1.36 billion, or US$1.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.14 billion, or US$1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose nine per cent to US$8.44 billion.

