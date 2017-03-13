Analysts downgrade TD amid ‘cloud of controversy’ over sales practices

TD Bank’s CEO says his company is committed to "doing the right thing" after aggressive sales tactics came to light in a recent CBC report.

TD (TD.TO) shares plunged on Friday by the most since 2009 amid anonymous claims by past and present employees, some of whom claimed to have put clients in products without their consent.

“We pride ourselves on building an organization that provides an exceptional place to work and is highly focused on doing the right thing for our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said in a statement Sunday evening. “For the twelve month period ended January 31, 2017, of the many interactions with our millions of Canadian personal banking customers, we received only a few hundred such complaints related to sales practices compliance. These were investigated and handled in accordance with our procedures.”

TD has thus far refused to confirm whether any of its employees have been fired as a result of the situation.

Canada’s top bank regulator, the Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions, said in a statement to BNN Friday that it is “aware of the issue.”

“The senior management and board of directors of a financial institution are ultimately responsible for ensuring compliance with the applicable legislation and guidance, and for the day-to-day operations of the bank,” OSFI added in its statement, while declining to comment on TD specifically. “When OSFI identifies potential issues, it intervenes at an early stage and requires financial institutions to implement remedial measures specific to each situation.”

DOWNGRADING TD

Two analysts downgraded TD to Sector Perform on Monday.

Darko Mihelic at RBC Capital Markets lowered his recommendation from Outperform and cut his price target to $68 from $73. “We see opportunities in owning other stocks in our coverage with similar U.S./International exposure and less reputational risk at stake over the near term,” he wrote in a report to clients.

And Gabriel Dechaine at National Bank noted in his downgrade that there’s “a cloud of controversy that could depress TD’s multiple for several months.” Dechaine also reduced his price target to $69 from $74.