Andy Nasr, vice president and investment strategist, Sentry Investments

FOCUS: REITs, Global Equities & Macro Strategy

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

Moderate global growth will likely support a slight improvement in inflation and longer-dated government bond yields. While several central banks have recently expressed their desire to normalize interest rates, it remains likely that less accommodative monetary policy will be commensurate with an improvement in employment or inflation.

Accordingly, our decision to remain overweight equities is broadly supported by expectations that corporate profitability will continue to improve alongside gradually tightening financial conditions that will cause credit growth to decelerate. As evidenced by low volatility, investors have seemingly shrugged off risk, which underscores the need for diversification and security selection.



TOP PICKS

Andy Nasr's Top Picks Andy Nasr, vice president and investment strategist at Sentry Investments, discusses his top picks: CGI Group, Omnicom Group and AGT Food & Ingredients.

CGI GROUP (GIBa.TO)

The company is a provider of information technology (IT) consulting services, which will continue to be driven by the implementation of off-premises computing, data analytics and cybersecurity. We expect CGI to benefit from demand for cloud-based applications and acquisitions.

OMNICOM GROUP (OCN.N)

Omnicom is the second largest ad agency in the world and one of only a few that have a large enough global presence to deal with Fortune 500 companies. Low single-digit growth in ad spending and margin improvement should support the company’s ability to generate substantial free cash flow.

AGT FOOD & INGREDIENTS (AGT.TO)

AGT is a processor of pulse crops (lentils, peas, chickpeas beans) and is moving downstream into the production of food ingredients. We believe the recent decline in pulse prices and production are fully discounted in the company’s valuation, which is expected to improve alongside a material free cash flow growth during the next two years.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CGI N N Y OCN N N Y AGT N N Y

PAST PICKS: JULY 28, 2016

Andy Nasr's Past Picks Andy Nasr, vice president and investment strategist at Sentry Investments, reviews his past picks: Live Nation Entertainment, Brookfield Asset Management and CVS Health.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV.N)

Then: $25.74

Now: $37.16

Return: +44.36%

Total return: +44.36%

Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO)

Then: $45.00

Now: $48.70

Return: +8.22%

Total return: +9.87%

CVS Health (CVS.N)

Then: $93.39

Now: $79.75

Return: -14.60%

Total return: -12.54%

Total Return Average: +13.89%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND LYV N N Y BAMa N N Y CVS N N Y

FUND PROFILE: SENTRY U.S. MONTHLY INCOME FUND (F)

Performance as of: June 30, 2017

1 Month: Fund -2.3%, Index -1.7%*

1 Year: Fund 15.2%, Index 10.1%*

3 Year: Fund 13.2%, Index 5.5%*

* Index: Blend: 60% MSCI World, 40% BC Glo Agg



TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Alphabet: 5.3% Brookfield Asset Management: 4.2% Wells Fargo: 4.0% JP Morgan: 3.9% Berkshire Hathaway: 3.6%