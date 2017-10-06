{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Apple names Katherine Adams, former Honeywell exec, as general counsel

    Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday that Bruce Sewell will retire as general counsel and will be succeeded by former Honeywell International Inc executive Katherine Adams.

    Adams, who will also be senior vice president of legal and global security, will report to Chief Executive Tim Cook, the company said.

    Bruce Sewell, who has served as Apple's general counsel since 2009, will retire at the end of the year, the company said.