Sep 11, 2017
Apple’s iPhone X vs. Samsung's Galaxy Note 8
Breaking down Apple’s newest devices
Rumors and leaks suggested Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone would have a lot in common with the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. What's more, Apple's latest devices were unveiled just days before the Note 8 is set to arrive in stores.
Here's a look at how the two stack up.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|GALAXY NOTE 8
|SPECS
|iPHONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY
|S Pen (to translate text, write notes)
Iris Scanning, Facial recognition
Apps in split-screen mode
Dual Lens 12MP cameras, w/ optical image stabilization
Voice assistant Bixby
| FEATURES/
ACCESSORIES
|Portrait Lighting
Facial recognition to replace fingerprint system
3D Animated emojis (Animoji)
Dual Lens 12MP cameras, said to record 4K video
Voice assistant Siri
|All-screen (no home button)
Quad HD + AMOLED
Edge-to-edge display
All-glass backing
|SCREEN
|All-screen (no home button)
OLED not LCD
Without curved edges
All-glass backing
| USB Type-C (charging)
headphone jack
|PORTS
|Wireless charging
No headphone jack
|Deep sea blue
|NEW COLOURS
|Silver or Space Grey
|Android Nougat
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|iOS11
|$1,299 / US$929
|PRICE
|$1319/US$999
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 went live in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 24, and the phone is set to hit store shelves on Sept. 15. Canadian consumers who pre-order by Sept. 14 will get a bonus Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible and Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card.
Apple's iPhone X will be available for pre-order Oct. 27, to be shipped to stores Nov. 3.