Rumors and leaks suggested Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone would have a lot in common with the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. What's more, Apple's latest devices were unveiled just days before the Note 8 is set to arrive in stores.

Here's a look at how the two stack up.

TALE OF THE TAPE GALAXY NOTE 8 SPECS iPHONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY S Pen (to translate text, write notes)

Iris Scanning, Facial recognition

Apps in split-screen mode

Dual Lens 12MP cameras, w/ optical image stabilization

Voice assistant Bixby

FEATURES/

ACCESSORIES







Portrait Lighting

Facial recognition to replace fingerprint system

3D Animated emojis (Animoji)

Dual Lens 12MP cameras, said to record 4K video

Voice assistant Siri All-screen (no home button)

Quad HD + AMOLED

Edge-to-edge display

All-glass backing

SCREEN All-screen (no home button)

OLED not LCD

Without curved edges

All-glass backing USB Type-C (charging)

headphone jack PORTS Wireless charging

No headphone jack Deep sea blue NEW COLOURS Silver or Space Grey Android Nougat OPERATING SYSTEM iOS11 $1,299 / US$929 PRICE $1319/ US$999

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 went live in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 24, and the phone is set to hit store shelves on Sept. 15. Canadian consumers who pre-order by Sept. 14 will get a bonus Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible and Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card.

Apple's iPhone X will be available for pre-order Oct. 27, to be shipped to stores Nov. 3.