Rumors and leaks suggested Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone would have a lot in common with the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. What's more, Apple's latest devices were unveiled just days before the Note 8 is set to arrive in stores.

Here's a look at how the two stack up.

TALE OF THE TAPE

GALAXY NOTE 8 SPECS iPHONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY
S Pen (to translate text, write notes)
Iris Scanning, Facial recognition 
Apps in split-screen mode
Dual Lens 12MP cameras, w/ optical image stabilization
Voice assistant Bixby 
 		  FEATURES/
ACCESSORIES



 		 Portrait Lighting
Facial recognition to replace fingerprint system
3D Animated emojis (Animoji)
Dual Lens 12MP cameras, said to record 4K video
Voice assistant Siri 
All-screen (no home button)
Quad HD + AMOLED 
Edge-to-edge display
All-glass backing 
 		  SCREEN All-screen (no home button)
OLED not LCD 
Without curved edges 
All-glass backing 
 USB Type-C (charging)
headphone jack 		  PORTS Wireless charging
No headphone jack
Deep sea blue    NEW COLOURS Silver or Space Grey
 Android Nougat  OPERATING SYSTEM iOS11 
 $1,299 / US$929  PRICE $1319/US$999  

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 went live in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 24, and the phone is set to hit store shelves on Sept. 15. Canadian consumers who pre-order by Sept. 14 will get a bonus Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible and Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card.

Apple's iPhone X will be available for pre-order Oct. 27, to be shipped to stores Nov. 3. 