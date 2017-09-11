Rumors and leaks suggest Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone will have a lot in common with the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. What's more, Apple's latest device is expected to launch just a few days before the Note 8 arrives in stores.

We’ll be sure to update the predictions once Apple announces more details tomorrow. For now, here's a look at how the two are expected to stack up.

TALE OF THE TAPE GALAXY NOTE 8 SPECS iPHONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY S Pen (to translate text, write notes)

Iris Scanning, Facial recognition

Apps in split-screen mode

Dual Lens 12MP cameras, w/ optical image stabilization

Voice assistant Bixby

FEATURES/

ACCESSORIES







Portrait Lighting

Facial recognition to replace fingerprint system

3D Animated emojis (Animoji)

Dual Lens 12MP cameras, said to record 4K video

Voice assistant Siri All-screen (no home button)

OLED - Quad HD + AMOLED

Edge-to-edge display

All-glass backing

SCREEN All-screen (no home button)

AMOLED not LCD (better suited for VR/AR)

Slight curved edge display

All-glass backing USB Type-C (charging)

headphone jack PORTS Wireless charging

No headphone jack Deep sea blue NEW COLOURS 'Blush gold' Android Nougat OPERATING SYSTEM iOS11 $1,299 / US$929 PRICE Canada TBD / US$1,000-1,200

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 went live in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 24, and the phone is set to hit store shelves on Sept. 15. Canadian consumers who pre-order by Sept. 14 will get a bonus Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible and Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card.

Apple traditionally likes selling phones on a Friday, so expect the date for pre-orders to be as early as Sept. 15 and a launch date as early as following Friday. But there's a chance the official release date may slip into October due to production delays.