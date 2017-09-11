16h ago
Apple’s new iPhone vs. Samsung's Galaxy Note 8
Apple needs a home run with 10th anniversary iPhone launch: GVA Research
Rumors and leaks suggest Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone will have a lot in common with the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. What's more, Apple's latest device is expected to launch just a few days before the Note 8 arrives in stores.
We’ll be sure to update the predictions once Apple announces more details tomorrow. For now, here's a look at how the two are expected to stack up.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|GALAXY NOTE 8
|SPECS
|iPHONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY
|S Pen (to translate text, write notes)
Iris Scanning, Facial recognition
Apps in split-screen mode
Dual Lens 12MP cameras, w/ optical image stabilization
Voice assistant Bixby
| FEATURES/
ACCESSORIES
|Portrait Lighting
Facial recognition to replace fingerprint system
3D Animated emojis (Animoji)
Dual Lens 12MP cameras, said to record 4K video
Voice assistant Siri
|All-screen (no home button)
OLED - Quad HD + AMOLED
Edge-to-edge display
All-glass backing
|SCREEN
|All-screen (no home button)
AMOLED not LCD (better suited for VR/AR)
Slight curved edge display
All-glass backing
| USB Type-C (charging)
headphone jack
|PORTS
|Wireless charging
No headphone jack
|Deep sea blue
|NEW COLOURS
|'Blush gold'
|Android Nougat
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|iOS11
|$1,299 / US$929
|PRICE
|Canada TBD / US$1,000-1,200
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 went live in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 24, and the phone is set to hit store shelves on Sept. 15. Canadian consumers who pre-order by Sept. 14 will get a bonus Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible and Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card.
Apple traditionally likes selling phones on a Friday, so expect the date for pre-orders to be as early as Sept. 15 and a launch date as early as following Friday. But there's a chance the official release date may slip into October due to production delays.