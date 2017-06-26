{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving cars: Report

    Rishika Sadam, Reuters

    A visitor walks about Toyota Motor Corps.'s hybrid Lexus RX450h on display at the Tokyo Motor Show

    A visitor walks about Toyota Motor Corps.'s hybrid Lexus RX450h on display at the Tokyo Motor Show 2009 , The Canadian Press

    Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

    Hertz shares were up 13.5 per cent at US$10.82, while shares of Apple were slightly down.

    Apple is renting Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from Hertz's Donlen fleet-management unit, according to the Bloomberg report, citing documents released recently by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.    

    The iPhone maker is concentrating on technology for self-driving cars, Chief Executive Tim Cook said earlier this month in an interview with Bloomberg.

    Hertz and Apple were not immediately available for comment.

    Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo announced a similar partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc, earlier on Monday, to offer fleet support and maintenance services for its fleet of autonomous vehicles.