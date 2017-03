#AskPattie: Final financial tips ahead of the RRSP deadline

On the last day of Your Money Month, CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid, took your RRSP questions via Twitter.

The RRSP contribution deadline for the 2016 tax year is Wednesday, March 1.

Here are some of the questions you asked, and what Pattie had to say:

@PattieCTV @RateSupermarket this is not for me. I'm just generally worried about people and the economy when I see things like this. — Lisa Kane (@infojunkeee) February 28, 2017

@Basusms @BNN Could you make a contribution and put the refund on your mortgage? It would be a win/win. Save for retirement/pay down the mtg — Pattie Lovett-Reid (@PattieCTV) February 28, 2017

@cmcyr Would you consider other employment even part-time?Do you have other money set aside? You could live a long time-the fear running out — Pattie Lovett-Reid (@PattieCTV) February 28, 2017

@AmberGarratt @BNN consider 10% of pre-tax income directly into your RSP or even the TFSA if you want a little more flexibility. #AskPattie — Pattie Lovett-Reid (@PattieCTV) February 28, 2017

@MattPadanyi 100% yes. Saving is all about discipline and tax saving strategies. Love it. — Pattie Lovett-Reid (@PattieCTV) February 28, 2017