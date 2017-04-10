{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    5h ago

    Aspen Skiing Co, KSL Capital to buy Intrawest for US$1.5B

    Ankit Ajmera , Reuters

    Intrawest hotel and condominium resort complex at the base of Mont Tremblant, Quebec.

    Intrawest hotel and condominium resort complex at the base of Mont Tremblant, Quebec., CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz

    Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co LLC and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc for about US$1.5 billion, including debt, Intrawest said on Monday.

    Intrawest's best known ski properties include Stratton Mountain in Vermont, Mont Tremblant in Quebec and Steamboat in Colorado.

    It also owns mountain resorts, adventure retreats and real estate across the United States and Canada.

    Citing sources, Reuters reported on Sunday that Intrawest would announce its sale on Monday to a ski resort operator backed by buyout firm KSL Capital.
     