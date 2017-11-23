{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Aurora Cannabis to buy greenhouse design firm Larssen; terms not disclosed

    The Canadian Press

    marijuana bud 4/20 Vancouver April 20 2017

    A vendor trims marijuana with scissors during the annual 4-20 cannabis culture celebration at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on April 20, 2017 , The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

    VANCOUVER -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. has signed a deal to acquire greenhouse design firm Larssen Ltd.

    Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Aurora says it includes performance-based milestone payments.

    Aurora (ACB.TO) chose Larssen to design, engineer and oversee construction of its Aurora Sky facility.

    Under the deal, Larssen will be integrated into a new subsidiary, Aurora Larssen Projects Ltd. (ALPS).

    Larssen is currently involved with over 15 cannabis industry clients globally, including five Canadian licensed producers.

    Aurora says the Canadian deals will be vetted and that it will end ALPS's participation in any project deemed not to be in the best interest of Aurora shareholders.
     