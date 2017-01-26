{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    31m ago

    Azure leads Microsoft to 3.6% quarterly profit rise

    Reuters

    Microsoft

    Microsoft, Reuters

    Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) reported a 3.6 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, powered by a surge in demand for the company's flagship cloud platform Azure.

    The company's net income rose to US$5.20 billion, or 66 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$5.02 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. 

    Adjusted revenue rose to US$26.07 billion from US$25.51 billion.

    Since taking charge in 2014, Chief Executive Satya Nadella has steered the company toward cloud services and mobile applications away from its slowing traditional software business.

    Microsoft's Azure platform competes with offerings from companies including Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc's Google, IBM Corp and Oracle Corp.