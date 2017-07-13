VANCOUVER -- The British Columbia Real Estate Association says June home sales fell short of record levels set last year but demand remains well above average.

The association says 11,671 homes sold in June, down 9.6 per cent from the same period in 2016.

The total amount of money changing hands was $8.47 billion, a 5.6-per-cent dip compared to the year earlier.

The average price of a home continues to climb, nudging $726,000 last month, a jump of 4.4 per cent over June 2016.

Association economist Brendon Ogmudson says the health of the B.C. housing market is supported by a strong provincial economy and vigorous job growth.

He says the lack of homes for sale is responsible for continuing increases in property prices.