VICTORIA - Premier Christy Clark says her government's retooled jobs plan aims to make British Columbia the most diversified economy in Canada.

The premier admitted during a five-year update on her jobs plan that the government missed previous targets for students, on growth in mines and for the liquefied natural gas industry.

Clark says diversification, innovation, trade and jobs for British Columbians are her goals new over the next five years.

The original jobs plan launched in 2011 had targets of three LNG plants operating by 2020 and 17 new and upgraded mines open by 2015, but the premier says turmoil in global economies hit hard in some areas and that was especially felt in rural B.C.

Clark says that since 2011, B.C. moved from ninth-place in Canada in job creation to leading the country with 191,500 jobs created, and the province currently has the lowest jobless rate in Canada at 5.8 per cent.

Clark says she's named University of B.C. president Santa Ono as a chief adviser of an Innovation Network looking to drive collaboration between post-secondary institutions and innovation-driven industries.

