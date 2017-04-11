HAMILTON - A bail hearing for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is continuing in a Hamilton court.

Karim Baratov was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others -- two of them allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service -- for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

American authorities have alleged in court documents that Baratov, who was born in Kazakhstan, poses an "extremely high flight risk" in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents and his financial resources.

Baratov's lawyer says his client is holding up "as well as can be expected" and has called the allegations against Baratov unfounded. He's seeking to have the young man released on bail as he awaits an extradition hearing, arguing his client poses no flight risk.

In the earlier part of the hearing last week, Baratov's father vowed to keep electronic devices away from his son should bail be granted.

Akhmet Tokbergenov also said he and his wife are ready to uphold any restrictions the court imposes on their son as a condition of his release.

