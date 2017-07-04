8h ago
Bank of Canada plans to buy back up to $500M in bonds
Reuters
The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to $500 million from up to seven outstanding bonds in a cash management repurchase operation on July 11.
More to come.
