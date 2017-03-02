Financial sector stock valuations have decoupled from reality warns Rafferty Capital Markets vice president of equity research Richard Bove. But the noted analyst isn’t willing to fight the raucous rally just yet, he said in an interview with BNN.

Investors are pricing in only the rosiest of scenarios, without consideration of elements that could upset the apple cart, he says. “We’re in a situation where bank stocks, at the present time, are way above their real values and they’re selling primarily on expectations of what’s going to happen over the next 12-18 months,” he said. “I’m as much of a sucker as everybody else in that I’m buying all of them: we’ve made more money in this particular cycle than ever before. These stocks are not selling on anything near fundamental values.”

Bove said he doesn’t anticipate the pace of U.S. stimulus will match market expectations, which would curb the economic growth profile being priced into the financial sector.

It would be at least a year before the U.S. lawmakers are able to pass promised corporate tax cuts, and even longer before those changes are reflected in the economy, said Bove. “You have to buy [the banks] when everyone else is buying, but it’s scary right now.”

Bove said CIBC (CM.TO) made him particularly nervous, given its heavy exposure to the domestic housing market.

“They’ve moved aggressively into Vancouver, they’re doing a real good job [originating mortgages] in Toronto … they’ve hired a lot of people to go out and sell mortgages, and these people are selling mortgages,” he said. “Whether they should be selling mortgages [in Vancouver and Toronto] this aggressively is highly questionable.”

“The bank frightens me: I don’t like this strategy at all.”