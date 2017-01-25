{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    2h ago

    Barrick Gold estimates a 9.8% drop in gold production for 2016

    Reuters

    Barrick Gold

    Barrick Gold, The Canadian Press

    Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) on Wednesday estimated its gold production in 2016 fell 9.8 per cent to 5.52 million ounces.

    The world's largest producer of bullion also estimated 2016 all-in sustaining costs was at or slightly below the low end of its forecast of US$740-$775 per ounce of gold.

    In comparison, Barrick had all-in sustaining costs of US$831 per ounce in 2015.

    Barrick also estimated its cost of sales applicable to gold last year was at the low end of the forecast of US$800-$850 per ounce it gave in October.

    The Toronto-based company estimated its full-year copper production dropped 18.8 per cent to 415 million pounds, with all-in sustaining costs of US$2.00-$2.20 per pound. These costs were US$2.33 per pound in 2015.