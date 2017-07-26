{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    44m ago

    Barrick reports earnings beat, says it will start Tanzania talks next week

    Reuters

    Workers walk at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina's San Juan province

    Workers walk at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina's San Juan province , Reuters

    Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), the world's largest gold miner by production, reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said it would begin discussions with the government of Tanzania next week about an export ban.

    Toronto-based Barrick said adjusted net earnings rose to US$261 million, or 22 cents US a share, from US$158 million, or 14 cents US a share, in the year-ago period on the back of lower mining costs and higher gold and copper sales volumes.

    Analysts, on average, had expected an adjusted profit of 18 cents US per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Tanzania introduced an export ban on concentrates of gold and copper ore in March. This has badly stung Acacia Mining, which is majority owned by Barrick.

    Acacia operations affected by the ban account for about six per cent of Barrick's 2017 gold production forecast. Even so, Barrick left unchanged its 2017 gold production and cost forecast.

    Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 surged to US$1.08 billion, or 93 cents US a share, from US$138 million, or 12 cents US a share, in the year-ago period. This reflected gains related to the sales of stakes in its Veladero gold mine in Argentina and a project in Chile, Barrick said.

     