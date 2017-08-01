In a new letter to the CRTC, telecom company BCE is asking the Canadian regulator to rescind a 2015 ruling on Super Bowl ads.

The proposal from BCE includes curating a show comprised of all the U.S. Super Bowl ads and a request to suspend the order so Bell can capitalize on the sales cycle, which begins eight months before the game.

“We are asking the Commission to rescind the Order in exchange for a commitment to make the U.S. commercials available broadly as part of a curated program to air in advance of the game and to launch an awareness campaign around where to find the ads,” the letter reads.

“In the short time it has been in effect, the order has caused significant harm to broadcasters, creators and Canadian businesses.”

The company also said they would launch a public awareness campaign so Canadians know where they can watch the American Super Bowl ads online ahead of the game.

In January 2015, the CRTC outlined changes to simultaneous substitution – or SimSub – for Canadian broadcasts of the Super Bowl. The ruling forced the National Football League to run the U.S. broadcast of its Super Bowl game so that Canadians can see the popular, big-budget ads Canadian viewers would normally miss each year.

Bell says the decision resulted in a 40-per cent drop in audience for its Super Bowl broadcast and an $11-million decline in advertising revenue.

The move by the CRTC has already caused major backlash and many calls to reverse the decision, including pleas from Bell and Liberal MPs.

BNN is a division of Bell Media which is owned by BCE.