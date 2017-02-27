BCE has announced a change at the top of its media division.

The company announced Monday that Mary Ann Turcke is stepping down as President of Bell Media to pursue an opportunity with the National Football League.

Randy Lennox has been named Bell Media’s new President. Lennox had been Bell Media's President of Content and Broadcasting and was responsible for the CTV Networks as well as all local radio and TV assets.

"Randy Lennox is a seasoned entertainment executive renowned for his commitment to the growth and success of Canada's media community,” said George Cope, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada in a release.

"On behalf of our team, I thank Mary Ann Turcke for her outstanding accomplishments at Bell Media and Bell Canada over the last 12 years, and wish her the very best in an exciting new role with the NFL."

More to come.

BNN is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.